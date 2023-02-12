Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,457 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Monster Beverage by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Monster Beverage by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average is $95.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on MNST shares. Argus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

