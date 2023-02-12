Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,468 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,312,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -121.83%.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

