Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 577 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,799 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after buying an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182,272 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,399 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,017,000 after purchasing an additional 159,420 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $196.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.38. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $371.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

