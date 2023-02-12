Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 852 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $176.78 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

