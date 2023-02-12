Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,040 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 183,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Motors were worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in General Motors by 24.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in General Motors by 24.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.47.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

