Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $7.42 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,218 shares of company stock worth $3,072,398 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

