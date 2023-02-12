Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,211 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,994 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,341,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after acquiring an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,718,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $84.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

