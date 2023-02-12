Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,725 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Globant were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Globant by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,846 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,604,000 after acquiring an additional 156,312 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Globant by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,418,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,347,000 after acquiring an additional 118,367 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,020,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

Globant Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE GLOB opened at $161.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.39. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $286.63.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $458.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.30 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.