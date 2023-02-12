Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 15,933 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $505.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $599.94. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

