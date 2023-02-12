Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 110,073 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,073 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of CubeSmart worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $108,885,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,266 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth $74,934,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $45.67 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 171.93%.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

