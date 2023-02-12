Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,459 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 202.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.3 %

URI opened at $448.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $466.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.52 and its 200 day moving average is $336.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.46.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

