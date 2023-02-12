Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.96%.

REXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

