Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,315,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 857,516 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.7% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $419,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Shares of ENB traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,695,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,421. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.75%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

