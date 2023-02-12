Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300,000 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the January 15th total of 38,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,695,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

