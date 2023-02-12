Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.60.

NYSE EHC opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,750,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 42,914 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,961,000 after acquiring an additional 69,236 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

