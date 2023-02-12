Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,077,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,093,092. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $212.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.95. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

