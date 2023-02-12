Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lifted to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNRGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.51%.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

