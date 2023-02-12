Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Up 152.9% in January

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 0.1 %

ESP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

