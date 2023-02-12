Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $250.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESS. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.80.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $233.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.89.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.