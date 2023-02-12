Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $28.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Everi Trading Up 0.3 %
About Everi
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
