Evmos Self Reported Market Cap Hits $124.25 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Evmos has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $124.25 million and $505,458.80 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

