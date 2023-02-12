Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.58.

EXEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.72. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,130,250 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 61,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 263,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,581.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 372,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also

