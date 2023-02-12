ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 142,690 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 121.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,690 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $28,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.33. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.33%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

