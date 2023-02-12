ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 891,045 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 891,045 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy makes up 0.4% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of CenterPoint Energy worth $33,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of CNP opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.