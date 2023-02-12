ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 93,904 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 170.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,904 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,558,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $178.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

