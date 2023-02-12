ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $18.09 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $18,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 34.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.09. 2,303,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,226. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average is $118.17. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

