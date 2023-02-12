ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $21.65 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 563.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,886 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $21,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of ARES traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 832,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,372. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.64. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 287.06%.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and have sold 651,973 shares valued at $53,234,292. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

