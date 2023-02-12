ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $23.70 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,965 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.50. 2,599,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.16 and its 200 day moving average is $212.43. The firm has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

