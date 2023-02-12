ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $25.78 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 3,829.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,983 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of Paylocity worth $25,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 5,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $220.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.33. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

