ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $43.50 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 807,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,176 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair accounts for approximately 0.6% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $43,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DINO. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $55.43 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $66.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,049,680 shares of company stock worth $244,099,105 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

