ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,621 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Antero Resources worth $17,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,009,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,901. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.