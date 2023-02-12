ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 405.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Essex Property Trust worth $24,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $233.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.89. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.24 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.13%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.80.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

