ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 127,990 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 127,990 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after acquiring an additional 439,979 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135,486 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,919,000 after purchasing an additional 157,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,520 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 4.7 %

SLB stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.36. 9,410,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,589,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.