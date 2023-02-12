Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives $28.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.32.

Several research firms recently commented on FRRVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferrovial from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €24.00 ($25.81) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. Ferrovial has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $29.96.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

