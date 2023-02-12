Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,763 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

