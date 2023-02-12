Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
FINGF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Finning International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Shares of FINGF opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87.
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
