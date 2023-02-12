First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives $14.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

FA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

First Advantage Stock Performance

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $21.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

First Advantage Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,984 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 719,491 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 927.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

