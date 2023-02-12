First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

First Horizon Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Horizon by 18.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $677,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in First Horizon by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

