First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in January

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %
First Pacific stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
First Pacific Company Profile
