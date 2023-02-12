First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in January

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %

First Pacific stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get First Pacific alerts:

First Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.