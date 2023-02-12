First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FSFG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $137.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $472,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $1,152,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

