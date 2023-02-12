First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a growth of 1,613.1% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 499.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 404,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 337,380 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 772.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 276,923 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,740,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,900,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 26,043.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 177,354 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.736 dividend. This represents a $6.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.15%. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

