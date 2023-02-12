First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $137,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.