First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the January 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDIV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,548. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%.

