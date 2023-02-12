First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:HISF) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:HISF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.37% of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,596,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61.

