First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the January 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 222,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LDSF remained flat at $18.65 during trading on Friday. 25,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,324. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

Read More

