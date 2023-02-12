First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 1,490.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTXR opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF
