First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 1,490.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 125,786 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.