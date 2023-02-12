First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 333.0% from the January 15th total of 547,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 360,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,617. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 101,558.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 262,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 262,022 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares during the period.

