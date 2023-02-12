First Washington CORP Acquires 150 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Washington CORP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 2.0% of First Washington CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.55 and a 200 day moving average of $101.95. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $137.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

