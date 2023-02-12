First Washington CORP Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

First Washington CORP reduced its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lennar by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 67,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 54,940 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $101.90. 1,350,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,693. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.93. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.