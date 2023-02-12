First Washington CORP Increases Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

First Washington CORP grew its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares during the period. nLIGHT comprises about 1.7% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Washington CORP owned about 0.78% of nLIGHT worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 890.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 89,381 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 278,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 26.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 37,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 54.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.43. 200,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $563.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

